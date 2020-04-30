Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office

Body Located in Wooded Area of Santa Cruz County Prompts Homicide Investigation

By Bay City News

Police lights
Shutterstock

File photo

" data-ellipsis="false">

A homicide investigation was underway Wednesday in Santa Cruz County following the discovery of a body in a wooded area and a subsequent autopsy, sheriff's officials said.

Douglas Murdock, 36, of Santa Cruz County was listed in December as missing until his body was discovered in a wooded area off of Glen Canyon Road. An autopsy showed Murdock was killed, probably in a stabbing.

Sheriff's officials decided to do an autopsy because the location and condition of the body were deemed suspicious.

Local

coronavirus 2 hours ago

Confusion Over Updated Shelter-at-Home Restrictions

coronavirus treatment 2 hours ago

Foster City Company Tests Promising COVID-19 Drug

Murdock was listed as missing with the Santa Cruz Police Department.

Anyone who has information about the death is asked to get in touch with Santa Cruz police at (831) 420-5820.

This article tagged under:

Santa Cruz County Sheriff's OfficecrimeSanta Cruz County
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us