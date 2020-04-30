Body Located in Wooded Area of Santa Cruz County Prompts Homicide Investigation

A homicide investigation was underway Wednesday in Santa Cruz County following the discovery of a body in a wooded area and a subsequent autopsy, sheriff's officials said.

Douglas Murdock, 36, of Santa Cruz County was listed in December as missing until his body was discovered in a wooded area off of Glen Canyon Road. An autopsy showed Murdock was killed, probably in a stabbing.

Sheriff's officials decided to do an autopsy because the location and condition of the body were deemed suspicious.

Murdock was listed as missing with the Santa Cruz Police Department.

Anyone who has information about the death is asked to get in touch with Santa Cruz police at (831) 420-5820.