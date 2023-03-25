Body of Missing 7-Year-Old Found in Monterey County

Police said Saturday that they found the body of a 7-year-old, who was reported missing near Moss Landing in Monterey County.

On Wednesday, someone found a 3-year-old boy alone on a beach Near Moss Landing Lagoon. He said his mother and brother were missing.

The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office recovered the woman's body that night.

After days of searching for the boy, crews found his body Saturday. Police are not sure why the mother and her son went in the water.