BottleRock Music Festival Kicks Off in Napa

Good music, great wine and some very bad traffic.

That's what to expect if you're one of thousands headed anywhere near the BottleRock Music Festival in Napa this weekend.

Since 2013, the festival has taken over wine country and attracted some of the biggest acts in music. This year’s lineup includes Post Malone, Lizzo and The Red Hot Chili Peppers, just to name a few.

Dozens of vendors from the food and beverage industry have set up shop at the annual festival as well.

Organizers expect around 120,000 visitors over the weekend. They’re reminding folks to get here early to catch one of the many great acts performing at this year’s sold out festival.

