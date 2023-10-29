Brush fire caused during Antioch sideshow

Fire crews had to fight a brush fire in Antioch caused during a sideshow late Saturday night.

The sideshow started just before midnight at the intersection of Cavallo Road and Wilbur Avenue. It lasted about 15 minutes before police arrived to disperse the crowds.

Before officers arrived, fireworks set off by the crowd caused the brush fire near the intersection.

Video taken at the event shows crews with the Contra Costa Fire Protection District putting out the blaze.