San Jose residents question police response time for weekend sideshows

Two massive sideshows hit San Jose streets over the weekend.

One of the sideshows occurred at the intersection of Meridian and Hamilton avenues, where police ended up issuing citations to people watching and also confiscated two loaded ghost guns. At one point during the early Sunday sideshow, two cars crashed head-on.

"I see the results, the tire marks, and I'm surprised that no one was seriously injured or killed as a participant or a spectator," San Jose resident Steve Evans said.

A few miles away police responded to another sideshow near Highway 85 and Camden Avenue.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Other neighbors said they have seen several other sideshows on Meridian Avenue recently and question why police were so slow to respond on Sunday.

Police on Monday provided a statement praising the officers' response, despite a high call volume and staffing shortages. Police also said they arrested two suspects for firearms possession, issued nine spectator citations, and one ticket for a hit-and-run.

Officers also impounded three vehicles.

Several sideshows happened through San Jose early Sunday morning, according to police, with officers responding to calls for several hours.