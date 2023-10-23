San Jose

San Jose residents question police response time for weekend sideshows

By Marianne Favro

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two massive sideshows hit San Jose streets over the weekend.

One of the sideshows occurred at the intersection of Meridian and Hamilton avenues, where police ended up issuing citations to people watching and also confiscated two loaded ghost guns. At one point during the early Sunday sideshow, two cars crashed head-on.

"I see the results, the tire marks, and I'm surprised that no one was seriously injured or killed as a participant or a spectator," San Jose resident Steve Evans said.

A few miles away police responded to another sideshow near Highway 85 and Camden Avenue.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

San Jose Oct 22

San Jose police respond to several sideshows

San Jose Oct 21

San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan delivers 2023 State of the City address

Other neighbors said they have seen several other sideshows on Meridian Avenue recently and question why police were so slow to respond on Sunday.

Police on Monday provided a statement praising the officers' response, despite a high call volume and staffing shortages. Police also said they arrested two suspects for firearms possession, issued nine spectator citations, and one ticket for a hit-and-run.

Officers also impounded three vehicles.

Several sideshows happened through San Jose early Sunday morning, according to police, with officers responding to calls for several hours. 

This article tagged under:

San Jose
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us