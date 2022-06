Firefighters on Friday were battling a brush fire in eastern Contra Costa County, Cal Fire said.

The blaze, which is burning in the area of Marsh Creek Road and Walnut Boulevard, has scorched 45 acres and is 10% contained, according to Cal Fire. It is burning on both sides of Vasco Road.

The public has been asked to avoid the area.

A brush fire broke out in the same area Thursday afternoon.

