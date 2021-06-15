Brush Fire Prompts Evacuations in Vallejo Neighborhood

Evacuation orders were issued in a Vallejo neighborhood Tuesday evening due to a four-alarm brush fire, according to the fire department.

The blaze was burning in the area of Skyline Drive and Silverview Court, the Vallejo Fire Department said.

Evacuation orders were in effect for the following areas: Silverview Court, Pajaro Way, and Skyline Drive between Pajaro Way and Vervais Avenue.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.