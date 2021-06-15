Vallejo

Brush Fire Prompts Evacuations in Vallejo Neighborhood

The four-alarm blaze was burning in the area of Skyline Drive and Silverview Court

By NBC Bay Area staff

Firefighters battle a fire in Vallejo.
NBC Bay Area

Evacuation orders were issued in a Vallejo neighborhood Tuesday evening due to a four-alarm brush fire, according to the fire department.

The blaze was burning in the area of Skyline Drive and Silverview Court, the Vallejo Fire Department said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Evacuation orders were in effect for the following areas: Silverview Court, Pajaro Way, and Skyline Drive between Pajaro Way and Vervais Avenue.

Local

California 1 hour ago

Californians May Be Asked to Conserve Power Amid Heat Wave

reopening the bay area 1 hour ago

People Flock Malls, Restaurants as Bay Area Reopens

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.

This article tagged under:

Vallejobrush fire
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us