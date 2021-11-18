Morgan Hill

Gas Leak at Morgan Hill Shopping Center ‘Mitigated': Cal Fire

By NBC Bay Area staff

A gas leak at a large shopping center in Morgan Hill prompted temporary evacuations Thursday afternoon, according to Cal Fire.

Firefighters responded to the scene in the area of Cochrane Road and Depaul Drive on reports of a gas leak, Cal Fire said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Evacuations were issued for multiple businesses, and authorities asked the public to avoid the area.

Cal Fire later said PG&E "mitigated the gas leak" and businesses were being reopened.

The shopping center is anchored by a Target store just off Highway 101.

This article tagged under:

Morgan Hillgas leak
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us