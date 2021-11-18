Gas Leak at Morgan Hill Shopping Center ‘Mitigated': Cal Fire

A gas leak at a large shopping center in Morgan Hill prompted temporary evacuations Thursday afternoon, according to Cal Fire.

Firefighters responded to the scene in the area of Cochrane Road and Depaul Drive on reports of a gas leak, Cal Fire said.

Evacuations were issued for multiple businesses, and authorities asked the public to avoid the area.

Cal Fire later said PG&E "mitigated the gas leak" and businesses were being reopened.

The shopping center is anchored by a Target store just off Highway 101.