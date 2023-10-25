California, Bay Area leaders react to Maine mass shooting

California and Bay Area leaders are reacting to the deadly mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine on Wednesday.

San Francisco Supervisor Catherine Stefani is outspoken when it comes to stricter gun laws in the city, even pushing for legislation this past summer to ban firearms in public spaces.

It’s why she said she was frustrated to learn about the deadly mass shooting in Maine.

“I’m just absolutely devastated and I'm outraged. I'm so angry that this continues to happen over and over again in this country when this is preventable,” she said. “It just absolutely has to stop.”

California Gov. Gavin Newsom reacted on social media about the shooting, pointing out Maine does not ban assault weapons, require permits to carry a gun in public or require background checks on all gun sales.

Republicans in Maine rejected a bill this year that would have required a waiting period for firearm purchases.



They seriously could not fathom waiting 72 hours to buy a gun.



Maine also does not…

- Ban assault weapons

- Require permits to carry a gun in public

- Require… https://t.co/18IoTtYRsY — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) October 26, 2023

