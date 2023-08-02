Oakland

California Highway Patrol announces plan to partner with Oakland police

This comes after Governor Gavin Newsom said in June more CHP officers would work jointly with San Francisco police

By Emma Goss

NBC Universal, Inc.

The California Highway Patrol said Wednesday that it was partnering with Oakland police to address a spike in violent crimes on city streets and highways. 

CHP officers will be deployed to the city, specifically looking to curb vehicle theft, sideshows, highway violence, and organized crime. 

Oakland Aug 1

1 dead in fire along freeway in Oakland, CHP says

Oakland Jul 29

1 hurt in shooting on I-980 in Oakland: CHP

Noel Gallo, a councilmember on the Oakland city council, said the extra enforcement was necessary as crime had gotten out of hand in the city. 

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

“Grandma and grandpa cannot even walk down the street any longer,” he said. “And we have to respect our families that are here in Oakland and provide the law enforcement necessary.”

In a statement put out Wednesday night, Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao said: "I am grateful to Gov. Newsom for granting this request with the goal of augmenting OPD’s existing patrols and allowing our officers to further focus on violent crime and urgent city needs."

In June, Governor Gavin Newsom announced that California would double the number of CHP officers working jointly with the San Francisco Police Department to fight crime and also address the city’s fentanyl crisis.

This article tagged under:

Oakland
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us