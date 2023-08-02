California Highway Patrol announces plan to partner with Oakland police

The California Highway Patrol said Wednesday that it was partnering with Oakland police to address a spike in violent crimes on city streets and highways.

CHP officers will be deployed to the city, specifically looking to curb vehicle theft, sideshows, highway violence, and organized crime.

Noel Gallo, a councilmember on the Oakland city council, said the extra enforcement was necessary as crime had gotten out of hand in the city.

“Grandma and grandpa cannot even walk down the street any longer,” he said. “And we have to respect our families that are here in Oakland and provide the law enforcement necessary.”

In a statement put out Wednesday night, Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao said: "I am grateful to Gov. Newsom for granting this request with the goal of augmenting OPD’s existing patrols and allowing our officers to further focus on violent crime and urgent city needs."

In June, Governor Gavin Newsom announced that California would double the number of CHP officers working jointly with the San Francisco Police Department to fight crime and also address the city’s fentanyl crisis.