Caltrain Receives $367 Million to Finish Electrification Project

Caltrain on Tuesday announced that it will receive $367 million to finish its Electrification Project, which it claims is the first undertaking in North America in a generation to transition from diesel trains to an electrified system.

The money will keep the electrification project on track for completion in 2024 and will strengthen the agency's financial outlook, a spokesperson for Caltrain said.

The funding will come from California's Transit and Intercity Rail Capital Program (TIRCP) Cycle 6 Existing Project Reserve, delaying a possible "fiscal cliff" which the agency had been projected to hit in July.

Caltrain Executive Director Michelle Bouchard said that the project will provide more frequent service to riders and "enhanced amenities." The number of trains will increase, service will be modernized and new safety elements will be added, the agency said.

Amenities will include digital trip information on board, increased storage capacities, baby changing tables, WiFi and power outlets at every seat, and reduced noise and air pollution.

It will also set the framework for California's future high-speed rail network that will run on the Caltrain corridor.

The project will also reduce greenhouse gas emissions. TIRCP was created by Senate Bill 862 to provide grants from a greenhouse gas reduction fund.

"This is a huge deal," said Assemblymember Marc Berman (D-Palo Alto). "The state providing highly competitive TIRCP funding to the Caltrain Electrification Project means that Peninsula residents will breath cleaner air and have both quieter communities and more frequent and reliable transit service."

Sen Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, also praised the news on Tuesday.

"Caltrain electrification will modernize the rail system connecting San Francisco, San Mateo and Santa Clara Counties," he said. "We must invest in our public transit system to meet California's ambitious climate goals and Caltrain electrification represents a key investment in our future."