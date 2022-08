A Caltrain fatally struck a pedestrian in the area of the agency's Santa Clara station on Thursday morning.

Caltrain officials said the person was struck shortly after 8 a.m. by northbound train No. 705 in the area of the station at 1001 Railroad Ave.

Trains are stopped in the area and emergency personnel have responded to the scene.

At approximately 8:06 a.m., NB705 fatally struck an individual at the Santa Clara Station. Emergency personnel are on scene and trains are currently stopped at the incident area. https://t.co/50n6x0V0gI — Caltrain Alerts (@CaltrainAlerts) August 4, 2022