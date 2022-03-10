Caltrain Involved in Fiery Crash With Vehicle in San Bruno; 2 People Taken to Hospital

A Caltrain struck a vehicle near Scott Street in San Bruno Thursday morning, sparking a fire and leaving at least two workers hurt, according to the transit agency.

A Caltrain crewmember and an equipment operator were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Caltrain said.

All Caltrain passengers and staff were accounted for, the transit agency said. There were approximately 75 passengers on the train at the time of the collision.

Caltrain said the collision happened at about 10:38 a.m. and involved "on-track equipment."

A photo taken after the collision appeared to show the mangled vehicle engulfed in flames.

Craziest #Caltrain ride ever. I think everyone got off the train safely pic.twitter.com/XWTnJVynRj — Jesse Miller (@Texosporium) March 10, 2022

Caltrain said commuters should expect major delays. Riders are instructed to follow Caltrain Alerts on Twitter for real-time updates.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.

Caltrain service is turning South at Millbrae following a collision with on-track equipment. Expect major delays. One Caltrain crewmember & an equipment operator were transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. All Caltrain passengers & staff are accounted for. https://t.co/SzC1UGMEbQ — Caltrain (@Caltrain) March 10, 2022

BART has granted mutual aid for Caltrain riders from Millbrae to Embarcadero in both directions. Caltrain service is turning south at Millbrae.



If traveling via Caltrain between 4th/King and Millbrae, BART will help connect you north of Millbrae into San Francisco. https://t.co/5N18y1VZu1 — BART (@SFBART) March 10, 2022