Caltrain Involved in Fiery Crash With Vehicle in San Bruno; 2 People Taken to Hospital

By Brendan Weber

A Caltrain struck a vehicle near Scott Street in San Bruno Thursday morning, sparking a fire and leaving at least two workers hurt, according to the transit agency.

A Caltrain crewmember and an equipment operator were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Caltrain said.

All Caltrain passengers and staff were accounted for, the transit agency said. There were approximately 75 passengers on the train at the time of the collision.

Caltrain said the collision happened at about 10:38 a.m. and involved "on-track equipment."

A photo taken after the collision appeared to show the mangled vehicle engulfed in flames.

Caltrain said commuters should expect major delays. Riders are instructed to follow Caltrain Alerts on Twitter for real-time updates.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.

