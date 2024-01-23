Caltrain strikes vehicle on Palo Alto tracks, no injuries reported

A Caltrain struck a vehicle that was on the tracks in Palo Alto Tuesday afternoon, a spokesperson for the agency said.

Randol White, the public information officer for San Mateo County Transit District, said it happened shortly after 3 p.m. at Charleston road between California Avenue and San Antonio stations.

White added that no one had been reported injured and the vehicle had since been taken off the tracks. There were 96 passengers on the train.

As of 3:47 p.m. Tuesday, trains were running through the areas at a reduced speed, according to White.

The Transit police have gotten involved. Palo Alto police later shared on social media that the crossing at Charleston Road was reopened to traffic as of 4:20 p.m.