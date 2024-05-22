Nearly 50 buildings on UC Berkeley campus without power

Nearly 50 buildings on the UC Berkeley campus were without power Wednesday night, according to the university.

Beginning at about 6:30 p.m., the Berkeley campus began experiencing a power outage. At 10 p.m. there were 47 buildings on campus without power with an estimated time of restoral anywhere from 6 to 8 hours.

According to the university, high-voltage electricians were on-site and identified the source of the outage, though the school did not say what it was.

Street and safety lighting may be affected in some areas of the campus and people should use caution when walking in dark areas.