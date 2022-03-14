Caltrain to Scale Back Service This Week for Repairs From Thursday's Crash

Caltrain officials announced service reductions for at least this week to allow crews to make repairs caused by a crash Thursday, when a train hit a service vehicle on the tracks.

Caltrain will adjust service levels beginning Monday from 104 trains per day to 88 trains per day. It will still run three trains per hour in each direction between the hours of 5:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Baby Bullet service will be suspended during this period of construction. There will be no changes to weekday midday and evening service or to weekend service.

The temporary schedule is available at the top of the Caltrain home page at caltrain.com.

Sunday's announcement comes three days after the collision, which occurred just before 10:40 a.m. on Thursday when a southbound Caltrain train carrying 75 passengers collided with a three-vehicle work train, injuring 13 people, including two Caltrain employees. None of the injuries were life-threatening.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.

Caltrain officials had announced two weeks ago that service reductions would begin Monday for scheduled track maintenance. That project will be delayed and will begin in the near future at an unspecified date, but officials said it will extend beyond the April 1 end date that had been projected.

"We understand that these past few days have been emotionally trying for our passengers, employees and the communities we serve, and we appreciate everyone's patience as we navigate this process," said Caltrain Acting Executive Director Michelle Bouchard. "While NTSB investigates what happened on Thursday, it is important that we continue, safely, with our critical plans to upgrade and improve our system through our Electrification project."