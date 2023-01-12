Caltrans Closes Various Bay Area Roadways Due to Hazards Caused by Storms

The latest winter storm system to move through the San Francisco Bay Area this week has resulted in various highway closures throughout the region.
As of 8 p.m. Thursday, the locations are:
East Bay:
- Alameda County, lane reduction, northbound Interstate 880 near Broadway and Jackson Street.
North Bay:
- Napa County, one-way traffic control in place, westbound state Highway 128 near Lower Chiles Valley Road.
- Sonoma County, one-way traffic control in place, state Highway 1 near Coleman Gulch Road.
- Sonoma County, one-way traffic control in place, northbound lane reduction, state Highway 1 near Russian Gulch.
Peninsula:
- San Mateo County, full highway closure, state Highway 92, from upper state Highway 35 to Pilarcitos Creek Road.
- San Mateo County, lane reduction in place, southbound U.S. Highway 101 near Broadway.
- San Mateo County, one-way traffic control in place, northbound state Highway 1 near Pescadero Road.
South Bay:
- Santa Clara County, lane reduction in place, northbound state Highway 17 near Hamilton Avenue overcrossing.
- Santa Clara County, all eastbound lanes closed, eastbound state Highway 130 near Quimby Road.
- Santa Clara County, lane reduction in place, northbound Interstate 280 near Magdalena Avenue.
- Santa Clara County, southbound Interstate 680 on-ramp closure near state Highway 130 and Interstate 680 interchange.
