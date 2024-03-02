Santa Clara County

Caltrans closes section of Hwy. 9 in Santa Clara County due to mudslide debris

By Bay City News and NBC Bay Area staff

A picture of mudslide debris on State Route 9
Caltrans District 4

Caltrans has closed a section of Highway 9 near Saratoga in Santa Clara County after it was blocked by debris from an active slide, according to the agency Friday

The closure runs from Redwood Gulch Road to Sanborn Road. 

The road is expected to reopen after Caltrans removes the debris from the road, but timing is unknown due to the active landslide and upcoming severe weather.

