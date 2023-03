A car crashed into a Concord house near the intersection of Meadow Lane and Belmont Road around 2 a.m. Saturday.

No one was injured in the crash. But, according to one witness, police took the driver of the car into custody.

It’s not clear yet if anyone was in the home at the time.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.