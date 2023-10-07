San Ramon

Wrong-way driver crashes into San Ramon Ulta Beauty store

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A wrong-way driver crashed into an Ulta Beauty store in San Ramon Saturday, according to police.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. on Crow Canyon Road in San Ramon.

Police said that they suspect a medical emergency caused it.

A witness who was on a police ride along says officers got a call about a driver going the wrong way in a white Mercedes.

The witness added patrol cars had the driver stopped, but then the car jerked forward, rammed a police car and plowed into an Ulta Beauty store

The driver was taken to the hospital. No one else was hurt.

No other details were released.

