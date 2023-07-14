1 critically injured after car goes over cliff in Santa Cruz County

One person was critically injured Friday afternoon when their car went over a cliff near the Santa Cruz County community of Davenport and landed on the shoreline below, Cal Fire said.
The crash happened at about 2:35 p.m. between Scott Creek Beach and Greyhound Rock off Highway 1, Cal Fire said.
Cal Fire estimates the car plunged 300 feet down the cliff.
An investigation is ongoing.
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Further information wasn't immediately available.
This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.