1 critically injured after car goes over cliff in Santa Cruz County

One person was critically injured Friday afternoon when their car went over a cliff near the Santa Cruz County community of Davenport and landed on the shoreline below, Cal Fire said.

The crash happened at about 2:35 p.m. between Scott Creek Beach and Greyhound Rock off Highway 1, Cal Fire said.

Cal Fire estimates the car plunged 300 feet down the cliff.

An investigation is ongoing.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

#BREAKING Car goes off cliff, along Highway 1 near Davenport, in Santa Cruz County. Rescuers arrived by helicopter and jet ski. Driver retrieved. No word on person's conditions.@nbcbayarea #SkyRanger over the scene. pic.twitter.com/Xqq4F8mXc0 — Janelle Wang (@janellewang) July 14, 2023

Further information wasn't immediately available.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.