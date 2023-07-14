Santa Cruz County

1 critically injured after car goes over cliff in Santa Cruz County

By NBC Bay Area staff

Scene of a car that went over a cliff and into the Pacific Ocean in Santa Cruz County.
NBC Bay Area

One person was critically injured Friday afternoon when their car went over a cliff near the Santa Cruz County community of Davenport and landed on the shoreline below, Cal Fire said.

The crash happened at about 2:35 p.m. between Scott Creek Beach and Greyhound Rock off Highway 1, Cal Fire said.

Cal Fire estimates the car plunged 300 feet down the cliff.

An investigation is ongoing.

Further information wasn't immediately available.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.

