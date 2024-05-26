Man arrested in connection with suspected hit-and-run in Millbrae

A Millbrae man was arrested Sunday morning on suspicion of felony hit-and-run following a Millbrae crash that sent a woman to the hospital with injuries described as life-threatening, the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said.

Around 5:40 a.m. Sunday, the sheriff's office got a report of a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian near the intersection of Millbrae Avenue and El Camino Real, the sheriff's office said.

A witness allegedly reported that the vehicle struck the pedestrian and then fled, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies responded to the scene and gave aid to the pedestrian until medics arrived, the sheriff's office said.

The pedestrian was transported to the hospital with injuries the sheriff's office described as life-threatening.

The deputies identified a suspect, a 32-year-old Millbrae man, and arrested him at his home, the sheriff's office said. The suspect was booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility on suspicion of felony hit-and-run with serious injuries, according to the sheriff's office.

The intersection was closed for several hours while the Sheriff's Office's Major Accident Investigation Team investigated the crash, reopening at 11 a.m.

Anyone with information should contact Sgt. Philip Hallworth at phallworth@smcgov.org or 650-649-8620. Anonymous tips can be provided via the anonymous Tip Line at 800-547-2700.