Charges filed against man in fatal shooting of 2 teens in Napa

Prosecutors in Napa County have filed charges against a man suspected in the shooting deaths of two teenagers last weekend, the District Attorney's Office said.

Vallejo resident John Nicholson, Jr., 22, was arrested Monday after investigators identified him as the suspect in the killing of a 19-year-old woman and a 17-year-old girl in the city of Napa.

Nicholson is accused of shooting the two during an altercation in the 400 block of Riverside Drive between Laurel and Oak streets on Saturday night.

Two other women were arrested in connection to the case as well-- Santa Rosa residents Jessica Whitten and Judith Adolph, both 19.

In addition to murder charges, Nicholson is charged with the special circumstance of alleged multiple murder. He is also charged with the special allegation of personal and intentional discharge of a firearm causing death. Prosecutors allege that he committed crimes that involved great bodily harm and a "high degree of cruelty, viciousness and callousness," and that the crimes were "carried out with planning, sophistication professionalism."

Nicholson appeared in court Wednesday for his arraignment, where he did not enter a plea, according to prosecutors.

Police and prosecutors are not releasing more information about the shootings at this time