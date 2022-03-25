San Francisco

Children March in San Francisco on Day of Action

By Damian Trujillo

NBC Universal, Inc.

Hundreds of children took over the streets of San Francisco Friday to express their anger.

Friday was dubbed a day of action to fight climate change and draw attention to the nation's immigration system.

Children of all ages marched up Market Street after gathering at Embarcadero Plaza. Some even enlisted their grandparents to get them to the city.

"I’m here with my granddaughter," Jane Quattlander said. "We just watched the movie 'Microplastic Madness' and we’re inspired to join with others who are of a like mind."

One of the stops during the march was the local immigration office. Many people in the crowd were demanding changes to the country's immigration policy.

Another stop was at BlackRock financial, which the youth say is adding to the climate crisis.

NBC Bay Area reached out to both groups for comment but did not immediately hear back.

Similar protests were held in various cities nationwide as part of the global day of action.

Their demands ranged from the end of deforestation to better treatment for refugees and asylum seekers.

