coronavirus

Children’s Discovery Museum Shuts Down Over Possible Virus Exposure

The museum says it is awaiting a test of a possibly exposed employee and will reopen Tuesday

By Stephen Ellison

NBC Bay Area

The Children's Discovery Museum in San Jose closed Thursday and will remain closed for the next several days due to a possible coronavirus exposure, museum officials said on social media.

A museum worker may have been exposed to the virus and is awaiting test results. As a precautionary measure, the museum at 180 Woz Way will be closed for the weekend and will reopen Tuesday, officials said.

"The minute we learned an employee may have been exposed to Novel Coronavirus, we closed the museum as a precaution," the museum said in a tweet Thursday. "We have now isolated the potential exposure to museum visitors and our staff to Wed., March 4."

The test results for the exposed employee were still pending early Friday, and the museum said it is working closely with Public Health officials.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusSan Jose
Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us