Children’s Discovery Museum Shuts Down Over Possible Virus Exposure

The Children's Discovery Museum in San Jose closed Thursday and will remain closed for the next several days due to a possible coronavirus exposure, museum officials said on social media.

A museum worker may have been exposed to the virus and is awaiting test results. As a precautionary measure, the museum at 180 Woz Way will be closed for the weekend and will reopen Tuesday, officials said.

"The minute we learned an employee may have been exposed to Novel Coronavirus, we closed the museum as a precaution," the museum said in a tweet Thursday. "We have now isolated the potential exposure to museum visitors and our staff to Wed., March 4."

The test results for the exposed employee were still pending early Friday, and the museum said it is working closely with Public Health officials.