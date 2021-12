The Civic Center BART station in San Francisco is closed Tuesday afternoon due to a major medical emergency in the area.

The transit agency said a body was found between the Powell and Civic Center stations.

The body was found on the trackway, but BART said the death did not involve a train and is being ruled an unattended death.

BART riders should check with the transit agency for the latest updates.