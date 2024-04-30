Artificial intelligence used to avoid blackouts

There’s an ongoing effort around the world to use natural resources like solar and wind energy to generate electricity in a way that does not harm the planet. But the new challenge is how do we harness it for future use.

There is a delicate balance between when that energy is available and when it’s used due to the hours of sunlight or when the wind blows.

A company called Grid Beyond has found a way to use artificial intelligence technology to not only forecast peak renewable energy but also how to balance the grid. This tech could prevent a blackout during heat waves when energy usage peaks over a large area.

Grid Beyond CEO Michael Phelan says the company also is looking into ways to use vehicles as a way of storing clean energy. Phelan explained how school buses can be used as batteries to store electricity for later use.

Using AI to balance the power grid may help us transition to green energy sources much more quickly and efficiently. Go to www.gridbeyond.com to learn more.