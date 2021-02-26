Sustainable, Zero-Waste Lifestyle Shops in the Bay Area

From plastic toothbrushes to cotton rounds to squeezing shampoo out of a plastic bottle. In her Climate Hack series, NBC Bay Area forecaster Vianey Arana is sharing ideas about small changes you make a big difference for our planet.
Below is a list of shops across the Bay Area, all about helping people live a sustainable or zero-waste lifestyle.
Sustainable And Zero-waste Lifestyle Shops In The Bay Area:
- The Source Zero - San Jose
- Filler Up Shop - Morgan Hill
- Olive This, Olive That - San Francisco
- Rainbow Groceries- San Francisco
- Fill Good - Berkeley
- The Ecology Center - Berkeley
- MudLab Zero-waste Coffee Shop And Grocery Store - Oakland
- Alameda Natural Grocery - Alameda
- North Coast Op - Eureka
- Refill Madness - Sacramento
- Ethos - Santa Cruz