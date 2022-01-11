Climate in Crisis: Greenhouse Gas Emissions Soar in 2021

The latest figures on U.S. greenhouse gas emissions in 2021 show a 17% rise in coal fired electricity with an overall increase of 6.2% in emissions.

The data may indicate the economy is recovering, but it comes at the cost of the enviornment. President Joe Biden’s climate change targets for cutting the country’s emissions in half by 2030 is looking more like a long shot unless drastic measures are taken immediately.

Greenhouse gases can act as a blanket around the earth and warms temperatures, making our climate disasters occur more often.