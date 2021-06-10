climate in crisis

Climate in Crisis: Record CO2 Despite the Pandemic

By Kari Hall

For today’s Climate in Crisis feature, we focus on bad greenhouse gases that are causing our planet to warm at a faster pace than expected.

We just hit a new record of carbon dioxide emissions on a sensor atop Mauna Loa Volcano in Hawaii. The amount of CO2 hit 419 parts per million, the highest ever measured in it’s 63-year history.

Despite the pandemic global shutdown, the amount of carbon dioxide skyrocketed as fossil fuels continued to burn.

CO2 basically acts as a blanket in the Earth’s atmosphere and traps heat that would normally escape and can take years to mix out.

We all need to take drastic measures to reduce our emissions.

