East Bay Grocery Store Aims for Zero Packaging Waste

By Joe Rosato Jr.

Human beings generate a lot of trash, and much of what goes into our landfills is the packing that our products come in.

But in Oakland, the new Mudlab Café and Grocery store is proving the battle to reduce waste begins on the store’s shelves.

Founders Vanessa Pope and Jill Holloway have built their business model around the idea of eliminating the wrappings and selling things like soap and detergent in bulk.

“People can bring their own container in, whatever container they want, and they can fill it,” one of the owners said.

Mudlab is also selling products like coffee, food, clothing and coasters with a zero-waste goal in mind.

