Biden to announce $600M in climate investments during Bay Area trip

By NBC Bay Area staff

In this April 15, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington. No nation offers asylum or other protections to people displaced because of climate change. Biden’s administration is studying the idea, and climate migration is expected to be discussed at his first climate summit.
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File

President Joe Biden will arrive in the Bay Area Monday as he is set to announce new funding to tackle the country’s climate crisis.

Biden is expected to announce a pledge of more than $600 million for climate adaptation projects as part of his “Investing in America” agenda. The announcement will take place at the Lucy Evans Baylands Nature Interpretive Center and Preserve Monday in Palo Alto.

In addition to speaking about his administration’s efforts to fight the climate crisis, Biden will be joined by state, local and environmental justice leaders.

Sources told NBC Bay Area that Biden will be attending at least two fundraising events for his re-election campaign Monday.

The first, hosted by LinkedIn Co-Founder Reid Hoffman and Microsoft CTO Kevin Scott, will be in Los Gatos. And the second will be at the Atherton home of Venture Capitalist and former California State Controller Steve Westly.

Biden will arrive in the Bay around a week after First Lady Jill Biden was in the area to raise money for her husband’s campaign and speak about gun control.

The president last visited in January to survey the storm damage along the California coast.

