Coast Guard searches for man swept to sea near Half Moon Bay

By NBC Bay Area staff

The Coast Guard is searching for a 54-year-old man and crews have already rescued a 5-year-old girl who were both swept out to sea south of Half Moon Bay Saturday afternoon. 

Someone first reported the pair being swept into the water at Martin’s Beach at around 2 p.m., according to Cal Fire Battalion Chief Ken Lord. 

After Cal Fire’s arrival, a crew found the child in the ocean and took her to the hospital. Her condition is not currently known. 

Lord said Coastside Fire Protection District, the San Mateo County Fire Department, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Coast Guard, the Half Moon Bay Harbor Master and the California State Park rangers assisted in their search. 

Cal Fire turned the search over to the Coast Guard at around 4 p.m. As of 8:10 p.m., Coast Guard crews are searching for the man by helicopter and with a rescue boat. 

This is a developing story. Check back for further details. 

