Crews Battle Fire at Commercial Building in Richmond

By NBC Bay Area staff

Crews battled a fire at a commercial building in Richmond Thursday night.

The fire happened at about 8:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of Maine Avenue.

Contra Costa fire said that they were assisting the Richmond Fire Department but didn't have information about what's burning.

NBC Bay Area has reached out Richmond fire and police departments for more information.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

