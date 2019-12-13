Companies Scramble to get Packages Delivered Before Christmas

Christmas is just around the corner and packages are in danger of not making it to residents on time.

Though companies are scrambling to meet the demand, delays are forcing customers to think of a Plan B.

UPS said there has been a double-digit increase in customer shipments these holidays compared to last year, so they’ve added extra hours and extra shifts to make those deliveries on time.

“We’re leaving for vacation literally tonight and my husband ordered a sleeping bag from Amazon three weeks ago and it’s not here yet,” said Amazon shopper Keisha Vangent. “So were going to have to go to REI later today.”

UPS blames weather in other parts of the country and the company said its experiencing shipping volumes due to another year of strong growth in online shopping.

FedEx said it’s experiencing some of the highest volume days in the company’s history and OnTrac said it’s working hard to restore normal service as soon as possible.

“It’s really upsetting,” said Vangent. “Obviously we use Amazon since we save a lot of money doing that.”

Companies said most of their packages are being delivered within their time commitments and that Christmas shipments are their top priority.