Concord to receive $1M federal grant for tree planting

Concord has been chosen to receive a $1 million federal grant to increase tree plantings to curb heat and climate change, city officials said this week.

The funds from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Forest Service will help Concord manage its urban forest by coordinating planning, design and maintenance, Concord officials said in a statement Friday.

The goal is to increase trees and urban greening, especially in disadvantaged and underserved neighborhoods, the city said.

The grant follows a proposal submitted to the Forest Service. Work is expected to begin in 2024.