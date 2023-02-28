Contra Costa County

Contra Costa County Public Works Department Facing Budget Crisis

By NBC Bay Area staff

Contra Costa County Public Works Department estimates it will cost $43 million to cleanup damages from the severe January storms.

The high price tag comes as the department faces a budget crisis and an aging flood control system in dire need of maintenance.

"Most of our flood control system was built in the 1950s and 1960s," Contra Costa County Public Works Director Brian Balbas said. "It's reached it's useful life."

Balbas outlined the issues for county supervisors at a meeting Tuesday.

