County of Santa Clara Animal Services Clear the Shelter Event

Join us on August 24th for a day packed with excitement and furry friends that the whole family can enjoy at the County of Santa Clara Animal Services.

The event will include:

FREE Cat & Dog Adoptions meaning waived adoption fees! You can also expect all animals to be vaccinated, sterilized and microchipped!

Music

Food provided by vendors

A Photobooth to capture memories with your future fur-ever friend!

A Plinko Board Game with the opportunity to win awesome prizes!

Stuffed Animal Adoptions for just $5.00—Every donation goes to support our shelter animals!

The event is free to attend, and it is not mandatory to adopt a pet!

When: Saturday, August 24th from 11AM to 5PM​

Where: County Of Santa Clara Animal Services (12425 Monterey Rd, San Martin, CA 95046)