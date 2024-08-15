Santa Clara County

County of Santa Clara Animal Services Clear the Shelter Event

Saturday, August 24: 11AM - 5PM

By Taylor Hardy

Join us on August 24th for a day packed with excitement and furry friends that the whole family can enjoy at the County of Santa Clara Animal Services.

The event will include:

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

FREE Cat & Dog Adoptions meaning waived adoption fees! You can also expect all animals to be vaccinated, sterilized and microchipped!

Music

Food provided by vendors

A Photobooth to capture memories with your future fur-ever friend!

A Plinko Board Game with the opportunity to win awesome prizes!

Local

East Palo Alto 29 mins ago

East Palo Alto mayor unveils plan for cleaning up homeless encampments

Oakland 25 mins ago

Oakland police union claims city tried to go after slain officer's widow for overpayment

Stuffed Animal Adoptions for just $5.00—Every donation goes to support our shelter animals!  

The event is free to attend, and it is not mandatory to adopt a pet!

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

When: Saturday, August 24th from 11AM to 5PM​

Where: County Of Santa Clara Animal Services (12425 Monterey Rd, San Martin, CA 95046)

This article tagged under:

Santa Clara Countyclear the sheltersCommunitypet adoption
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community Clear The Shelters
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us