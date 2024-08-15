County of Santa Clara Animal Services Clear the Shelter Event

Join us on August 24th for a day packed with excitement and furry friends that the whole family can enjoy at the County of Santa Clara Animal Services.
The event will include:
FREE Cat & Dog Adoptions meaning waived adoption fees! You can also expect all animals to be vaccinated, sterilized and microchipped!
Music
Food provided by vendors
A Photobooth to capture memories with your future fur-ever friend!
A Plinko Board Game with the opportunity to win awesome prizes!
Stuffed Animal Adoptions for just $5.00—Every donation goes to support our shelter animals!
The event is free to attend, and it is not mandatory to adopt a pet!
When: Saturday, August 24th from 11AM to 5PM
Where: County Of Santa Clara Animal Services (12425 Monterey Rd, San Martin, CA 95046)