COVID-19 Outbreak at Marin School Caused by Family Breaching Health Order: County

A COVID-19 outbreak at a Marin County elementary school was caused by a family who sent their child to school while infected with the virus, school officials said Friday.

Officials with the Larkspur-Corte Madera School District told NBC Bay Area Friday that a family sent their child to Neil Cummins Elementary School, knowing the child had tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the district officials, the school found out on Nov. 18 and tested three classes the next day.

School officials said that at least eight children then tested positive for COVID-19.

They added that as many as 75 people are in a modified quarantine as a result of one student's breach.

Per Marin County rules, the student should have isolated for 10 days if they test positive for COVID-19.

"This is an unfortunate example of how non-adherence to public health orders and recommendations can increase risk for others. These protocols were created to lower COVID-19 risk for staff, students, and their families. Thankfully, this is the only known occurrence of a household knowingly sending a COVID-19 positive student to school," Marin County public health officials said in a statement.