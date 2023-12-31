San Jose

Crews knock down 2-alarm fire in San Jose

By Bay City News and NBC Bay Area staff

San Jose firefighters knocked down a two-alarm fire at a commercial building Sunday morning.

The fire was reported shortly before 6:30 a.m. in the 6400 block of Camden Avenue. The department later said on social media that its crews had gotten the blaze under control at around 8:30 a.m.

As of 8:41 a.m., the San Jose Fire Department said the eastbound lanes of Camden Avenue remained closed and advised drivers to use Redmond Avenue or Trinidad Drive to get to the Almaden Expressway.

