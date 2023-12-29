3 San Francisco firefighters hurt following crash

Three firefighters with the San Francisco Fire Department were injured after two of their vehicles were involved in a crash Friday afternoon.

The incident happened just before 3 p.m.

According to SFFD, their firefighters were responding to a "reported fire incident" at California and Lyon streets. They added that two San Francisco fire vehicles, Engine 10 and Truck 10 were involved in the crash.

SFFD said that three firefighters “suffered moderate injuries and are expected to recover.”

The San Francisco Police Department will investigate the incident, SFFD says.

This is a developing. Check back for updates.