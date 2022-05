Firefighters on Friday knocked down a brush fire that broke out next to Highway 4 in the Concord area and burned close to some businesses.

The blaze scorched 20 acres of dry grass near Willow Pass Court before crews were able to stop its forward progress, according to the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District. It was 80% contained as of 1 p.m.

No buildings were damaged, the fire district said.

Evacuations were issued for the businesses in the area.

Forward Progress Stopped at Willow Pass, no damage to any commercial buildings. Currently 20 acres in size and 80% contained pic.twitter.com/fuHXIIsaQH — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) May 20, 2022

Evacuations started on Willow Pass with commercial businesses. pic.twitter.com/YPZk95dt2j — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) May 20, 2022

Con Fire is currently on-scene at vegetation fire off Willow Pass Road and Highway 4. pic.twitter.com/8wGvF6s4XJ — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) May 20, 2022