Crews contain 2-alarm fire at abandoned building in Livermore

The Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Department said Sunday crews have contained a two-alarm fire in an abandoned commercial building.

The building is located near Concannon Boulevard and Holmes Street, according to the department. No one was reported injured.

At around 6:06 p.m., the Livermore Police Department said several roads were closed, including Holmes Street from El Caminito to Concannon Boulevard as well as Concannon Boulevard from Holmes Street to Epson Street. It's unclear if these roads have been reopened yet.

The Alameda County Fire Department provided mutual aid.

Further information wasn’t immediately available.