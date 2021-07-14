Cries for Help Reportedly Heard, But East Bay Runner Remains Missing

Cries for help were reportedly heard in the area where an East Bay runner is believed to have gone missing Saturday, but searchers have yet to locate him.

Philip Kreycik, 37, hasn't been seen or heard from since Saturday morning when he went for a run in Pleasanton Ridge Regional Park.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Search volunteers keep showing up at the staging area near Foothill High School to get briefed on the terrain and trails in the Pleasanton hills before heading out to the area where Kreycik was going to go jogging.

The search geared up again Tuesday night following social media reports of a possible cry for help heard in a canyon.

"We were very hopeful that we would find him last night, but obviously the search is going on," volunteer coordinator Sandy Schneider said. "You’ve seen the number of volunteers. The community support has been unbelievable."

Law enforcement agencies will continue to deploy both search teams and equipment until about 8 p.m. Wednesday before scaling back the physical search.

"We feel that we have just scoured this park in every direction," sheriff's spokesman Sgt. Ray Kelly said.

Authorities are focusing on two main theories at this point.

"First scenario is he is somewhere up in this ridge area, this park, open space area," Pleasanton police Lt. Erik Silacci said. "Second scenario is he parked his vehicle at the trailhead and he is somewhere else."

Kreycik’s family has been bolstered not only from the volunteer searchers but also crucial donations from virtually every store in the community.

"The family is overwhelmed with the support that they’re getting," Schneider said. "They are so grateful they don’t even know how to thank people."