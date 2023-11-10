‘Curtain-raising' forum held ahead of APEC summit in San Francisco

While the much anticipated APEC summit officially kicks off Saturday in San Francisco, organizers held what they called a "curtain-raising event" Friday, with California Attorney General Rob Bonta addressing a multi-stakeholder forum.

The gathering of 150 leaders from civil organizations, the private sector and labor is focused on how to transition to cleaner energy sources in a just way -- inclusive and sustainable for all.

Kris Sanchez has the full report in the video above.