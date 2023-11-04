Police take into custody man suspected of killing and decapitating relative

A Santa Rosa man who was wanted by police for allegedly decapitating a woman at her home Thursday, was taken into custody in San Francisco Saturday morning.

According to Santa Rosa police, Luis Gustavo Aroyo-Lopez, 24, who is related to the victim, allegedly stabbed and killed her, mutilated the body and fled the scene with the head.

There has not been any information provided about whether the victim's head was discovered when he was apprehended.

Police say they received a 911 call around 3:40 p.m. to the 2500 block of Pomo Trail regarding a possible homicide. Officers arrived to find a deceased adult female inside the residence who had been decapitated. Investigators were unable to find the victim's head at the residence.

Authorities have stated that additional details will be disclosed at a later time since the case is still under active investigation.