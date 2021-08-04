Danville Bowling Alley Not Enforcing Indoor Mask Mandate

A bowling alley in Danville says it won't enforce the new indoor mask mandate, instead saying customers can make their own choice.

At Danville Bowl, the owner's son says he's receiving a lot of support for his decision not to require people to wear masks when they come to bowl.

The Contra Costa County Health Department is hoping people will follow the indoor mask mandate, which was reinstated this week due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.

Many Danville Bowl patrons came out to back the business.

"It makes me very happy," patron Trevor Williams said. "It's why my mask is right here and not on my face."

Community members appear to be mixed on the bowling alley's decision.

"I think it’s his choice," Kevin Carlson said. "And it's my choice whether or not to go in. I mean, it comes down to personal freedom and personal responsibility. I understand this has put businesses in a crunch."

The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office says businesses can be fined if they don't follow the mask mandate. Individuals can also be fined.