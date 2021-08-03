Danville Parents Divided by Mask Requirement in Classrooms

An East Bay School Board abruptly ended its meeting Tuesday when unmasked protestors yelled and refused to put on their masks or leave the room.

The protest happened in Danville where the San Ramon Valley Unified School District held a meeting to discuss mask-wearing guidance. A group called Let Them Breathe organized a rally with the goal of getting school district to allow students to go maskless on campus.

The group also is suing Gov. Gavin Newsom and state health officials to do away with the mask mandate in K-12 schools and wants school boards to pass a resolution stating that masks are not only ineffective but also harmful.

Prior to the previously scheduled meeting, protesters went inside the building without the required masks and demanded to address the board.

Maskless protestors crowded the room, carrying flags and signs that read "our children are suffering from your tyranny."

"It just doesn't make sense to mask kids when they're not super spreaders," said parent Micah Black.

"Mostly, I don't like masks because its hard to breathe in PE," said student Anthony Black.

After the masked board members halted the meeting and left, protestors began arguing with each other.

"Because of 10% of you we look like lunatics," a protester said. "Stop being a wimp, bro."

In video caught by NBC Bay Area cameras, two visibly upset men can be seen walking outside.

Following the incident, police arrived and all sides came to an agreement which resulted in those wanting to keep the masks on could stay in the room and speak to the board. Maskless people had a podium outside the building to continue their conversation.

The superintendent said he will take public comments and ask the state of California for clarification on the science and reasons behind the mask mandate. But health officers have repeatedly said the science is clear - everyone is safer with masks on when inside public spaces.

