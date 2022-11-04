2 Dead, 3 Injured After Crash in Redwood City

Two people were killed and three others were injured following a crash in Redwood City Friday night, officials said.

The incident happened at around 8 p.m. in the area of El Camino Real and Finger Avenue.

According to the Redwood City Fire Department, two cars were involved in the crash. Two of the victims were found dead inside of the cars.

Officials said that one of the victims had to be rescued from a car. While two others were rescued by bystanders and were taken to a nearby apartment complex to care for them.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Redwood City fire officials told NBC Bay Area that the surviving victims were taken to a nearby hospital.

As of Friday night, police did not say how the crash happened.

Witnesses told NBC Bay Area that they saw two cars racing down El Camino Real and at least one of vehicles hit a car trying to turn onto the main road.

No structures were damaged and the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

At this time, El Camino Real is closed between Eaton and Avondale.

No other details have been released at this time.

MAJOR COLLISION. EL CAMINO CLOSED BETWEEN EATON AND AVONDALE FOR EXTENDED PERIOD. https://t.co/D533N7oEdE — Redwood City Police (@RedwoodCityPD) November 5, 2022

This story is developing. Check back for updates.