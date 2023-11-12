Fremont

1 dead, 1 injured following shooting in Fremont

By Bay City News

FILE

Two people were shot Sunday afternoon in Fremont and one has died, according to police.

At about 4 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 34000 block of Fremont Boulevard on a report of a shooting. Two men were found with at least one gunshot wound each and were taken to the hospital, where one man died.

Fremont police told NBC Bay Area that they have a suspect in custody.

The scene had a heavy police presence and people are asked to avoid the area.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

No other details were released.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Fremont
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us