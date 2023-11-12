1 dead, 1 injured following shooting in Fremont

Two people were shot Sunday afternoon in Fremont and one has died, according to police.

At about 4 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 34000 block of Fremont Boulevard on a report of a shooting. Two men were found with at least one gunshot wound each and were taken to the hospital, where one man died.

Fremont police told NBC Bay Area that they have a suspect in custody.

The scene had a heavy police presence and people are asked to avoid the area.

No other details were released.